'I think we would be remiss not...': When Robert Downey Jr. revealed his dad gave him drug at the age of 6

Robert Downey Jr., a celebrated actor, had a complex relationship with his father, Robert Downey Sr., who was a filmmaker and actor himself. Their journey was marked by both bonding and challenges. Downey Jr. has openly acknowledged his father's influence on his early interest in acting but also struggled with the impact of his father's own fight against addiction. Despite their differences and tumultuous periods, their connection remained strong. Robert Downey Jr. has spoken about his father with a mixture of admiration and understanding, reflecting the complexities of familial relationships in the context of their shared Hollywood careers and personal battles.

Robert Downey Jr.'s childhood introduction to drugs by his father at age 6

According to the Daily Mail , Robert Downey Jr. has shared that he grappled with drug addiction from the young age of 8, a problem that he attributes to his father introducing him to cannabis two years earlier in a Netflix documentary Sr.

He shared his upbringing as, “I think we would be remiss not to discuss its effect on me,” as his father says in the doc, “Boy, I would sure love to miss that discussion.”

In the new documentary, there's a clip from an old interview believed to be from the '90s. In this interview, Downey Sr. candidly confesses, "A lot of us thought it would be hypocritical to not have our kids participate in marijuana and stuff like that. It was an idiot move on our parts to share that with our children. I’m just happy he’s here.”

In response to a question about his son's survival, Downey Sr. acknowledged, "Many times." The Daily Mail reports that Downey Jr. described his struggles with cocaine and heroin addiction similar to "having a shotgun in my mouth, and I’ve got my finger on the trigger, and I like the taste of the gun metal.”

Roberts Downey Jr.’s drug addiction

During his tumultuous years marked by stints in and out of prison due to addiction, Robert Downey Jr. candidly acknowledged in a 1988 interview that drug use had become a bonding experience between him and his father. He revealed, "When my dad and I would do drugs together, it was like his way of expressing love for me in the only way he knew. Him trying to express his love for me in the only way he knew.”

However, Downey Jr.'s life took a positive turn when he met Susan Levin in 2003. She gave him an ultimatum, insisting he quit drugs for good if they were to marry. Their commitment to a drug-free life ultimately led to their marriage in 2005, marking a pivotal moment in Downey Jr.'s journey to sobriety and redemption.

