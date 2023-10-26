‘I think we're doing the best’: Kylie Jenner opens up about where ex Travis Scott and she stand in terms of co-parenting

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian and Jenner clan. She is also a business mogul and was the first to reach the billionaire mark in the family. Besides being a phenomenal entrepreneur, she is also the mother of two kids, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her ex-partner, rapper Travis Scott. In a recent interview with WSJ magazine, Kylie Jenner, who recently launched a new venture, spoke about her parenting relationship with Travis Scott.

ALSO READ: 'They just had eyes for each other': Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have a 'secure' relationship, were 'all over each other' during US Open

Kylie Jenner sheds light on her co-parenting relationship with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are still figuring out how to co-parent. Jenner opened up about raising her two children with Scott, five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old son Aire, in a new interview with WSJ magazine.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said, "It's going... I think we're doing the best we can.” The cosmetics mogul also discussed her struggles following Aire's birth. Though the former couple had originally planned to call their son Wolf, they quickly changed their minds and announced that they would legally change his first name. Choosing a new name for their infant boy, on the other hand, proved tough.

She said, "That was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. I'm still like, 'Did I make the right decision?' I couldn't make a decision or think clearly because of the postpartum depression and hormones. And it completely destroyed me. I couldn't place him. 'I feel like a failure,' I said. 'I don't know what to call my son.' So it took me some time. The more I waited, the more difficult it was to name him."

Jenner, on the other hand, is taking it in stride. According to the magazine, the reality TV star is learning more about herself through parenthood.

Kylie Jenner’s new venture

Kylie Jenner has ushered in a new era of fashion. The Kardashians star has already established a beauty empire with her own namesake cosmetics line, and she is now poised to take on the fashion world.

Kylie introduced her new clothing company, Khy, on October 25, which will provide a selection of premium things at an apparently affordable price point (with everything under $200). Despite the fact that Kylie's new collection is linked to older sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's own fashion brands—SKIMS and Good American—as she collaborated with the same business that supervises their clothing, the Kylie Cosmetics creator made it plain that she's forging her own path.

Advertisement

Jenner said in the same interview with WSJ magazine, "The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe and the different moods that I'm in."

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner now has four brands under her name, her first being Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Baby, and now she is tapping into the fashion industry with Khy.

ALSO READ: Why does Kylie Jenner not have plans to introduce her kids to Timothee Chalamet months into their romance? Report gives insight