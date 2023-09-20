'I think you should theme the party around legal sex': Russell Brand's disturbing suggestion for 15-year-old's birthday party in 2007

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Amid a series of accusations hurled at actor and comedian Russell Brand, a lot of his past comments and actions are coming to the limelight. This time, a new clip from his BBC radio show, The Russel Brand Show has found its way to the internet. The new clip looks at a 15-year-old making a call to Brand, to ask for suggestions on her 16th birthday. And the actor's suggestion seems to be a disturbing idea. Here is what the newly surfaced audio is all about. Read on.

Brand's suggestion from BBC Clip from 2007

A resurfaced audio clip from his BBC radio show, 'The Russell Brand Show,' has ignited fresh controversy. This resurfaced clip, which dates back to 2007, has raised further questions about Brand's behavior and statements regarding sexual themes. The audio clip, shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by UK current affairs show Channel 4 Dispatches, captures a segment from Brand's radio show where he engages with a 15-year-old caller seeking ideas for her upcoming 16th birthday party.

During the exchange, Brand, who was 48 years old at the time, offered suggestions for the caller's party, notably suggesting that she theme it around 'legal sex,' given her upcoming age of consent. The comedian continued to make comments that some have found controversial and inappropriate, including proposing a vampire-themed party or masked ball as suitable options. You can check out the new audio clip right here.