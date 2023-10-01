'I thought Amber Heard was perfect for him': Elon Musk's father expresses his thoughts on Johnny Depp divorce; calls Grimes 'weird'

Elon Musk's memoir of the same name was released recently, and a lot of personal and professional life has come to the limelight after the book came out. While his relationship with Grimes has been dissected, there is also a fair share of insights into his relationship with his father. Vaguely described as 'abusive and manipulative,' Musk's father, Eroll Musk has not been portrayed as someone who appreciated him very much. Adding to the same narrative, Eroll sat with DailyMail for an interview, to speak about a number of domains for Elon. Here is what he had to say about Elon's relationship with Amber Heard and Grimes.

Eroll Musk on Amber Heard

During his sit-down with Daily Mail, Errol Musk revealed his perspective on Amber Heard's relationship with Elon Musk, which occurred between 2017 and 2018. Errol suggested that Elon had been in love with Amber for a long time before she divorced Johnny Depp, her then-husband. He stated, "I thought Amber Heard was perfect for him." Not only this, but the patriarch also suggested that Elon had an affair with Amber while she was still married to Depp.

Depp had accused Elon of being responsible for the breakdown of his marriage, and Errol Musk mentioned that Depp might still consider legal action against his son, saying, "[Depp] blames Elon for the breakdown of his marriage and is on the cusp of suing him for that still."

Eroll Musk on Grimes

Errol Musk also expressed his views on Elon's romantic relationship with Grimes, a Canadian singer and artist. He found the choice of the name X for their first child unusual and described Grimes as "weird." Errol further commented on Grimes' fluctuating living situation, mentioning her association with a woman at one point. He noted that Elon was currently single and looking for a partner who possessed both intelligence and beauty.

"'X is a weird name for a child, completely weird. I think that Grimes girl is weird, too. The last I heard she was living with a woman, then she's back with him, then she's gone again. She's a bit of a nutcase. Now Elon's on his own. He wants a woman who's got brains and beauty," were his precise comments on Musk's family. As of now, Elon has not iterated his side of the story.

