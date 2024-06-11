'I Thought I Killed It': Eminem Shares Funny BTS of Houdini Music Video; Does His Own Stunts Ahead Of New Album Release

On the set of his music video for Houdini, Eminem seemed to enjoy being his own stuntman.

Eminem, aged 51, has released a new MV from his highly-anticipated upcoming, 12th studio album on May 31. It has a twisted nostalgia for his Without Me 2002 video. He has shared some bits of the behind-the-scenes process of shooting it, where he can be seen jumping, climbing, and doing the rest of the stuntwork on his own while being effortlessly hilarious as usual.

Eminem does his own superhero stunts in Houdini music video

The My Name Is rapper’s Instagram account had fans ROLF-ing with a blooper reel that he posted on June 10 where he was seen wearing the same superhero costume as in the Houdini music video.

He captioned it saying; “I do my own stunts.” In this footage, at first, he showed off his natural dead-pan humor and later warned people not to attempt things they would see in it unlike his alter ego Slim Shady, who'd prefer the opposite.

He then jumped from the bed a few times, face-planted several times without gazing at the camera. "I can’t control my cape bro” he jested. One of the clips shows him struggling to climb up using a rope against a wall.

He flips himself around while trying to get up there. The Relapse rapper sarcastically acts surprised and says, ‘‘Oh s--- that is actually difficult!” The next instance reveals him doing some super-heroic tuck-and-roll moves and jokingly announces, "You like the roll? I thought I killed it."

Amused fans jokingly compare him to Tom Cruise in the comments.

His upcoming studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) which will come out during summer sees Pete Davidson, Dr.Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Shane Gillis making cameos in this official Houdini music video as they remember his Slim Shady alter ego.

In fact, the Music To Be Murdered By rapper has suggested that his Slim Shady alter ego will be retired after this album.

Eminem's Houdini climbed up the music charts more smoothly than him scaling walls while doing stuntwork

Slim Shady’s end was first announced by Eminem in a fake obituary that appeared in Detroit Free Press last month. It said that the character's gone, and 'his complex and tortured existence has come to a close'.

On Instagram the day before he released his video for Houdini, he uploaded a FaceTime call with magician David Blaine claiming, "I’m gonna make my career disappear" leaving Stans in disarray.

When it premiered, on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., Houdini took the first position giving him his first chart-topper since the inception of these charts in September 2020. It also peaked at number one on the US-based Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, a record previously accomplished only once, though not number 1, by Doja Cat’s viral song Paint the Town Red.

During a surprise appearance at an event he executive-produced called Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central on June 6th, Eminem recently performed his new single. He followed acts such as that of Big Sean and Diana Ross.

