Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Carol Burnett, who is a legendary actress, and Abe Sylvia, the creator of Palm Royale, had a conversation about the thrilling final episode of season one of their 1960s horror series. At the Official Emmy For Your Consideration event held on Saturday, May 11, at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. Burnett and Sylvia joined other stars like Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and Leslie Bibb as they talked about what went down during that tense ending.

Burnett’s viewpoint on the twist

On her point of view, Burnett said she was excited by that twist ending where Martin's character finally gets to know some things about her character Norma. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE on the red carpet, Burnett revealed her anticipation for the unfolding mystery in a potential second season. She found the role of Norma intriguing even though she was mostly bedridden throughout this show.

Sylvia’s perspective on developing Norma

According to Sylvia, the show's creator explained how he came up with Norma's character while stressing that she wasn't present in any original book but just added into it by him.

He however disclosed that midway through filming Burnett learned about Norma’s twist but commended her excitement for what was coming next. Also, he pointed out that Agnes was named after Norma in recognition of certain true stories concerning Carol Burnett’s life.

A thrilling finale

With an airing date of May 8, 2024, season one ended dramatically as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons portrayed by Wiig had to co-host Nixon when Evelyn played by Allison Janney presented Beach Ball night at his place every year; all climaxing with secret identities and extramarital affairs revealed. Even an attempt to assassinate the president himself took place during that episode.

Palm Royale is a new drama series streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ which sees Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Wiig) trying to navigate Palm Beach society alongside her husband Douglas (Josh Lucas).

In the 10 episodes that made up this show, viewers were taken on a journey of sacrifice and ambition to find answers to questions of what people are willing to give up for status.

As the wait for information about the potential second season continues, Palm Royale remains interesting due to its mix of intrigue, suspense, and great performances by lead actors.

