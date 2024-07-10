‘I Told The Police Pfficer That I Was 21’: Amy Robach Shares Her Experience Behind Bars; KNOW More

Amy Robach was the former co-host of GMA3: What You Need to Know. She recently talked about her time in jail on Amy and T.J. podcast. This happened when she was 21 years old.

What happened on the night of the arrest?

Robach talks of what led to the arrest on the trumped-up charges against her. This occurred during the summer before her junior year at college, and she was thrilled with becoming a car owner for the first time in her life. Her father insisted that she should learn to drive using a stick shift.

On the second evening after acquiring it, she drove herself to a party even though some beers had been sipped earlier during the night; but unfortunately, when she chose to drive home alone around 2 AM, she felt perfectly sober.

Driving her new car with a manual transmission became difficult for her because while driving less than one mile back to her apartment, Robach did not know how to use it properly, making it look like she was driving irregularly. In this regard, a police officer arrested her while still at their apartment’s parking lot.

ALSO READ: Amy Robach Says The Love Between Her And TJ Holmes Comes From 'Deep Foundation of Friendship'

The arrest and time spent in jail

When asked for identification, Robach lied about her age, saying that she was 21 years old. She said, “I told the police officer that I was 21. I told him I didn't have my driver's license on me because the driver's license I had was [fake], and I didn't want him to see the fake I.D. So he said he would let me go if I could prove that I lived in the apartment complex. So, I opened up my wallet to show him my apartment, and he saw [my] I.D.”

Advertisement

Two weeks later, after having dental treatment done at their parents’ house in Georgia, a sheriff's deputy arrested him right outside his apartment gate. She faced charges of tampering with the government I.D.

She continued, “They didn't have enough arrests. You know, they have these quotas… and they went back and looked at all the police reports and thought, we can arrest her for tampering with a government I.D. and minor in possession because I admitted to the police officer that I had two beers earlier in the night.”

Robach was detained for 9 hours before her mother bailed her out. She was handcuffed, put in shackles, and locked up in a holding cell. When she pleaded no contest during sentencing, it meant that there was no conviction but that the record of arrest remained on her file.

This experience taught Robach a lesson. Robach’s life is an example of the dangers of fake identification and why one should always be truthful even when things seem impossible to handle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton's Parents Attend Wimbledon Amid Royal Concerns; Here’s All We KNOW So Far