‘I told the truth and got the job’: When Matt LeBlanc opened up about how he got FRIENDS role after ‘drinking’ incident that had happened before his audition

F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matt Le Blanc had the most interesting backstory to share about how he bagged his role at the cult-hit television sitcom. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion saw the return of cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt Le Blanc. They united to talk about fun anecdotes on the sets and the experience of working together like a family among other things. During the reunion, Le Blanc narrated the hilarious incident that helped him bag the F.R.I.E.N.D.S role.

Matt Le Blanc opens up about drunk story that helped him bag F.R.I.E.N.D.S role

During the telecast, Matt Le Blanc opened up about an embarrassing drunk story that ended up landing him the role of Joey Tribbiani, one of the most loved characters from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The role was a favorite not only among the audience but also the creators of the show Marta Kaufmann and David Crane.

Le Blanc narrated the incident that happened back in 1994. He recalled how while he was preparing for the callback and running lines with his friends the night before, his friend suggested, “So, the show’s about a group of friends? Then we should go out drinking.”

Matt gave in to the temptation and went out and about the city club-hopping and downing a little too many drinks. The next thing he knew was that he, “woke up in the middle of the night in his apartment.”

Matt Le Blanc revealed telling the truth landed him the infamous role of Joey Tribbiani

Le Blanc further narrated, “I got up too fast and – I can’t believe I’m telling you this – I kind of blacked out, as you do, and fell face first into the toilet. I hit my nose on the bottom of the toilet seat and a huge chunk of meat came off my nose. I’m looking in the mirror and it’s bleeding.”

When the actor reached the callback the very next day, he had a huge scar on his face. A concerned Kaufmann asked: “What happened to your face?”

The Man With a Plan actor then came clean about the incident that took place last night. He shared, “I told the truth and got the job.”

Matt Le Blanc took a break from acting after F.R.I.E.N.D.S and his spin-off series Joey concluded. He then made a comeback in 2020 with the show Man With a Plan, post which he announced he was taking a break again.

