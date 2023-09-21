‘I took a bunch of steak knives to school’: When Ryan Gosling thought he was RAMBO after watching movie for the first time

Ryan Gosling, the acclaimed Hollywood actor shared a childhood anecdote that once landed him in hot water. Gosling discussed the same in an interview with a British magazine Company (now inoperable) in (2011), according to a report in Daily News . Before he became our favorite Hollywood star, a young Gosling found himself captivated by action heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. It was his admiration for Stallone's iconic character, Rambo, that led to an incident he now looks back on with a mix of nostalgia and regret.

When Ryan Gosling thought he was RAMBO and found himself in hot waters

Recalling that pivotal moment, Gosling, who was just 31 at the time of the interview with a British magazine Company , admitted, "When I first saw Rambo, that movie put a kind of spell on me and I actually thought I WAS Rambo." Such was the power of cinema on a young impressionable mind. In a misguided attempt to emulate his on-screen hero, Gosling recounted a rather daring act from his childhood.

ALSO READ: 'Hook me up let me know...': When Ryan Gosling gushed about getting a chance to shoot for movie in India

"So much so," he continued, "that one day, I took a bunch of steak knives to school and threw them around at recess time because I thought we were in the movie!" It was a harmless childhood fantasy that took a dangerous turn. The consequences were swift and severe, as he admitted, "I'm not proud of this, but I did learn a lesson – I was suspended from school (and) my mother said I couldn't watch R-rated movies anymore."

ALSO READ: Barbie rakes in USD 626 million at domestic box office, dethrones The Avengers to become 11th highest-grossing movie of all time

What did Ryan Gosling discover when he was banned from watching R-rated movies?

As per the reports from the interview, when violent films were effectively banned from his life, young Gosling turned his attention to a more constructive outlet – television. "I was a lonely child, I didn't do well at school, and TV was my only friend," he confessed. It was during this period of adjustment that he discovered a new source of inspiration.

"One day," he reminisced, "I saw Raquel Welch on 'The Muppet Show.' She was dancing with this big furry spider, and I immediately fell in love. She was the first crush I ever had, and I thought, 'How do I get to meet this woman?' And then I thought, 'Well, she's on TV, so to meet her I have to get on TV myself.'"

Determined to make his dreams a reality, our now favorite Ken reportedly jumped on a path that eventually led him to stardom. At the tender age of 12, he secured a coveted role on Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club, marking the beginning of a career that would see him become one of Hollywood's most promising actors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Ryan Gosling got The Notebook role because 'he didn't look like other actors'? Deets INSIDE