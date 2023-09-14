'I took it for a ride and then it took me...': Jared Leto discusses his past drug use and reflects on 'epiphany' that stopped him

Jared Leto has been a rather controversial figure throughout the years. Either you like him, or can't stand the thought of him. But recently the actor opened up about his drug use journey, his childhood that led to it all, and how he got out of it alive. The Suicide Squad actor has been known to abuse drug use in the past. But fortunately, allegedly he's now clean. Here's what he had to say about his journey.

His early childhood around drugs

During a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 reported by People Magazine, the actor shared that he had early exposure to drugs and had a persistent curiosity about them since childhood. He said, "I grew up in an environment where there were drugs around. I mean, I knew what the smell of weed is, as a very, very young kid." He pointed out the difference between his upbringing and other kids' environments, which led him to know way more about drugs and drug use than most kids at a young age.

Jared recalled, "I remember walking by some trees, like bushes or something as a young kid, very young kid, maybe, I don't know, fourth grade or something." He continued, "And saying to the other kids, 'Oh, someone's smoking pot there.' They're like, 'What do you mean? What's pot?' They didn't know what that certain spice was. But for us it was pretty normal." The singer explained that he never had someone say "no" to him about "that stuff," and his curiosity led him to have an interest "in drugs." Leto admitted he's never one to back down from a challenge, and that he's a risktaker. According to him people like that "like to experiment or explore probably some common things."

Jared Leto on the consequences of drug use and why he got clean?

Leto questioned, "Of course, taking drugs is one thing, but does it start taking you?" He shared his experience, saying, "And in my experience, was certainly one that I took it for a ride and then it took me for a ride for sure." The 51-year-old revealed that he had "an epiphany" where he realized he had "two paths" that he could take in life. The 30 seconds to Mars singer admitted, "I had a moment of clarity. I had an epiphany. There were two paths that I could take in life…I guess is the only way I can describe it. And I took that path and I've had very close friends that didn't. And they're not here anymore."

Meanwhile, along with him being clean at this point in time, he also discussed his band and that this year has been a new beginning for them and their sound.

