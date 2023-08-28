‘I tore my adductor off my pelvis': Dwayne Johnson jokes Kevin Hart will 'grow a 3rd ball' after his race with USD 2.5 million former NFL player

Kevin Hart challenged ex-NFL star Stevan Ridley to a good ol' race, you know, just to figure out who's faster. But guess what? The whole thing turned into a bit of a disaster, landing Kevin in a wheelchair! Yep, you read that right. He's all "I can't walk" now because he pushed himself too hard. Classic case of biting off more than you can chew, or should I say run?

What happened to Kevin Hart?

Seems like Kevin had an "I still got it" moment, and decided to show off his sprinting skills. But as luck would have it, things didn't go as planned. Instead of a victory lap, he ended up with a torn lower abdomen. Ouch! And to add to the comedy, he took to Instagram to basically call himself the dumbest guy on the planet.

The man's got a point though, shouting, "What on earth was I thinking? Why am I racing at this age?" At 44, he's now telling everyone over 40 to give their bodies the respect they deserve. Preach, Kevin, preach! Aging is no joke.

All of Kevin Hart’s celeb friends reacted to his not-so-mature decision, especially Dwayne Johnson

Of course, his celebrity buddies rallied around him, giving their two cents. Will Smith's like, "Yeah, aging is real, man! Get well soon, Kev!" Then there's Wanda Sykes chiming in with her signature sass. She's all, "If 44 is knocking you down, just wait for 55. You might crumble to pieces!" Brutal, yet hilarious.

And Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he knows a thing or two about injuries. He shared a gem of advice, saying, "Hey, I tore some stuff during a wrestling match once. You'll heal up, no problem. You might even grow a bonus ball!" Oh, Dwayne, you always know how to lighten the mood.

But let's not forget Mario's little nugget of wisdom – warm up for a solid 10 minutes before going all-out, big guy! Maybe next time, Kevin will take it easy and learn from his rollercoaster race. Remember, this is the same guy who survived a gnarly car crash back in 2019. That was a close call! Luckily, he bounced back pretty quickly, though he might have been downplaying his injuries a tad.