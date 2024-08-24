'I Trained For 5 Years': Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Difficulties And Intense Training While Shooting 2010's The Fighter

Mark Wahlberg has been one of the cast members of the iconic 2010 film The Fighter. While the movie went on to be honored at the Oscar Awards, the actor talked about the difficulties the crew faced while shooting.

Moreover, Wahlberg also went on to describe the intense training he had to go through in order to be ready for the film. In a conversation with Variety, the Ted actor revealed issues with casting, as some of the huge names associated with the film backed off.

While talking to the media portal, the 53-year-old actor shared that even the directors had been switching, and the preparation that went into bringing the character alive was quite a job.

The actor said, “I trained for five years carrying around a... Like you see these crates that carry the lights and stuff? I was carrying speed bags and double-end bags and shit. We had the movie, was a go at Paramount, had a big budget, and then it fell apart. And then we lost Darren Aronofsky, and we lost Brad Pitt, and then we lost Matt Damon.”

He further went on to say, “Then it became an independent film with David O. Russell and Christian. The way we ended up making it, it took five years on and off. So, but the thing with the boxing is it wasn't like, okay, I trained for the five months leading up to the initial production schedule.”

The makers of The Fighter commenced production in 2003. The initial choice for the lead character had been Eminem, who later abandoned the movie. However, Matt Damon was chosen to fill in the shoes of Mickey Ward, but he too denied it.

Wahlberg was roped in to play the character in 2005 and was asked to follow a strict diet and a body regime in order to fit the role.

According to the Fear actor, after the movie had been shown a green signal, there had still been issues in the production. Wahlberg claimed, “It fell apart, and then once we finally got the green light, I could just kind of pick up, either pick up where I left off or retain those skills.”

The Fighter, directed by David O. Russell, went on to win two Academy Awards.

