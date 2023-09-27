‘I TRULY could not be more proud’: Bruce Willis’ daughters Scout and Tallulah applaud Emma Heming’s advocacy amid father’s FTD diagnosis

Scout and Tallulah Willis express their admiration for Emma Heming Willis as she raises awareness about frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in the wake of Bruce Willis' diagnosis

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Sep 27, 2023   |  11:58 AM IST  |  410
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis (Instagram)
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Scout and Tallulah Willis are lauding Emma Heming Willis for her unwavering dedication to Bruce
  • Scout Willis took to her Instagram Story to share a clip from Emma's appearance on The Today Show

Scout and Tallulah Willis, the daughters of Bruce Willis, are lauding Emma Heming Willis for her unwavering dedication to increasing awareness surrounding frontotemporal dementia (FTD), particularly following their father's diagnosis. Emma, the founder of Make Time Wellness, has been providing care for her husband, Bruce Willis, who received an FTD diagnosis earlier this year. In a heartfelt gesture of support, Scout and Tallulah commend Emma's efforts during an appearance on the Today show, where she joined Susan Dickinson, the head of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), to promote World FTD Week.

Scout Willis' appreciation

Scout Willis, aged 31, took to her Instagram Story to share a clip from Emma's appearance on the Today show. Alongside the clip, she penned a heartfelt message, expressing her immense pride in Emma's courageous decision to step into the public eye to share their family's journey and advance FTD awareness. Scout's message conveyed her deep admiration for Emma's bravery and commitment to the cause. In her own words, “I "TRULY could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD.” Scout continued. “Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F—ING DAY with your bravery and deep deep loving. Your courage is moving mountains #ftd #ftdawareness.”

SCOUT WILLIS/INSTAGRAM

Tallulah Willis' support

Tallulah Willis, aged 29, echoed her sister's sentiments by reposting Scout's message on her own social media platform. Tallulah wrote, "So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis.” 

During Emma's appearance on the Today show, she candidly discussed Bruce's health, revealing the challenging nature of dealing with dementia, both for the individual diagnosed and their family. Frontotemporal dementia is a complex condition that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, resulting in a range of symptoms that impact speech, emotions, personality, and motor skills. Despite the difficulties of dealing with FTD, Emma's dedication to raising awareness and her role as a 'care-partner' exemplify her commitment to supporting her husband and herself during this challenging journey.

FAQs

What is Bruce Willis health condition?
In February 2023, the Willis family shared in a statement that they finally had a clear diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, adding that challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces.
How many movies has Bruce Willis played in?
He has also appeared in over 60 films, including box office successes like Death Becomes Her (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), 12 Monkeys (1995), The Fifth Element (1997), Armageddon (1998), The Sixth Sense (1999), Unbreakable (2000), Sin City (2005), Red (2010), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), The Expendables 2 (2012), and Looper
Is Bruce Willis a millionaire?
Willis has a total net worth of $250 million, according to celebritynetworth.com
