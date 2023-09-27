‘I TRULY could not be more proud’: Bruce Willis’ daughters Scout and Tallulah applaud Emma Heming’s advocacy amid father’s FTD diagnosis

Scout and Tallulah Willis, the daughters of Bruce Willis, are lauding Emma Heming Willis for her unwavering dedication to increasing awareness surrounding frontotemporal dementia (FTD), particularly following their father's diagnosis. Emma, the founder of Make Time Wellness, has been providing care for her husband, Bruce Willis, who received an FTD diagnosis earlier this year. In a heartfelt gesture of support, Scout and Tallulah commend Emma's efforts during an appearance on the Today show, where she joined Susan Dickinson, the head of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), to promote World FTD Week.

Scout Willis' appreciation

Scout Willis, aged 31, took to her Instagram Story to share a clip from Emma's appearance on the Today show. Alongside the clip, she penned a heartfelt message, expressing her immense pride in Emma's courageous decision to step into the public eye to share their family's journey and advance FTD awareness. Scout's message conveyed her deep admiration for Emma's bravery and commitment to the cause. In her own words, “I "TRULY could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD.” Scout continued. “Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F—ING DAY with your bravery and deep deep loving. Your courage is moving mountains #ftd #ftdawareness.”

Tallulah Willis' support

Tallulah Willis, aged 29, echoed her sister's sentiments by reposting Scout's message on her own social media platform. Tallulah wrote, "So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis.”

During Emma's appearance on the Today show, she candidly discussed Bruce's health, revealing the challenging nature of dealing with dementia, both for the individual diagnosed and their family. Frontotemporal dementia is a complex condition that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, resulting in a range of symptoms that impact speech, emotions, personality, and motor skills. Despite the difficulties of dealing with FTD, Emma's dedication to raising awareness and her role as a 'care-partner' exemplify her commitment to supporting her husband and herself during this challenging journey.

