'I try and not look back and wish anything could have..': Selena Gomez on going back in time, affirmations, and being work in progress

One of the prominent names in the industry who has vouched and spoken up about the importance of mental health awareness and education is Selena Gomez. The singer has not only been open about her own struggles but has also launched Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an annual fundraising event hosted by her beauty brand Rare Beauty in support of youth mental health organizations. The inaugural gala was hosted by her this month in Los Angeles.

Gomez has opened up about the affirmations that help her get through tough phases, how she feels about looking back at her past, and constantly being a work in progress. Here's what the 31-year-old divulged about it and her advice for people struggling at the moment.

ALSO READ: 'Look at her glow!': Selena Gomez shines in glittery outfits for inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, debuts new haircut at mental health event

Selena Gomez on going back in time and being work in progress

In a conversation with Wondermind, her own mental health fitness company, Gomez who is the co-founder and chief impact officer, gave some insight into her thoughts. She said it's important to accept that sometimes you're going to have a bad day and that's okay. Talking about the help she has received on her mental health journey, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker felt, "Listening and connecting was the biggest gift because you feel less alone."

The Only Murders in the Building star added that she won't pretend she has it all figured out since it's always going to be a work in progress. "You have to learn to make the choices that are best for you," she explained. Gomez continued that she is a true believer in DBT therapy, also known as dialectical behavior therapy. When asked what she would advise her younger self she said, "I try and not look back and wish anything could have been different."

Selena Gomez on mental health affirmations

The actress further added that she doesn't love giving advice because she doesn't have all of the answers. She suggests finding a friend or a family member they feel comfortable talking with to open up and share feelings. "It's very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable," she continued. Gomez joked that the laughing crying emoji best describes her mental health. Gomez also revealed what affirmation helps her.

It's not just for now, but I do always remind myself: This too shall pass," the former Disney star divulged. She concluded the conversation by asking the viewers to remember, "Please know you are enough, and you are not alone." Gomez is working on her upcoming studio album.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I hate asking people for money': Selena Gomez on hosting first Rare Impact Fund gala and how her 30s have shaped her life