‘I try not to ever really say where I am...': When Taylor Swift revealed people have the tendency to 'show up uninvited'; says she has had to deal with lots of armed 'stalkers'

Celebrities having personal life has always been a myth and this notion certainly this notion certainly becomes deeper when it is about someone like Taylor Swift. While she is always open to her fans on social media while announcing her albums or songs, sometimes it becomes too much of a burden as her personal life is often at stake due to uninvited stalkers. There has been an incident when a man broke into her house and was arrested outside singer Swift's house but it is not clear whether the singer was at her apartment at the time of the incident.

Taylor Swift reacts to stalkers showing up at her home

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning , the Blank Space singer talked about how she splits her time between residences in Nashville, New York, Rhode Island, and London. Referring to an incident of a stalker showing up at her home, who had an imaginary marriage with the singer. Taylor Swift said, "I try not to ever really say where I am the most because since all my addresses are on the internet”. She later added about the incident and said, “People tend to show up uninvited. Like, you know, dudes that think we have an imaginary marriage."

Taylor once revealed that she used to carry QuikClot, an army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. She was afraid after the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas country music festival shooting made her "completely terrified" to head out on tour, as per Elle . Reacting to the same, she added, “I've had a lot of stalkers show up to the house, armed. So, we have to think that way."

Taylor Swift admitted to addressing haters in her songs

There has been no doubt that the songs by the singers are from her real-life life experiences. She revealed a very good reason for singing about her haters when the interviewer noted, “Almost every album you have a song where you address the haters, at least one song, sometimes more than one song. Why is that? Why sing to the haters?” Taylor Swift answered, "I probably do have that habit. I imagine that I might have that habit, yeah."

Let us know in the comments what you think about Taylor Swift and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ma text Taylor’ or ‘I’ma text Nicki’: Ice Spice feels like 'that girl' after befriending Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj