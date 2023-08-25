'I try not to project my stuff onto them': When Cillian Murphy spoke about raising his two sons amidst Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his role in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, humorously shared his reason for relocating from London to Dublin in 2015. He mentioned that his sons were adopting "very posh English accents," prompting the move back to his native Ireland. The actor talked about this during an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, shedding light on his decision to immerse his children in their Irish heritage.

A familiar Irish narrative for Cillian Murphy and his family

Murphy's decision to move back to Ireland was grounded in his desire for his children to connect with their Irish roots. He highlighted the commonality of this narrative among Irish people - leaving to pursue their aspirations and eventually returning home. The transition came as his sons were on the brink of their preteen years, shaping their accents and experiences. The Oppenheimer star said "We were in London for 14 years, both our kids were born there. We only came back to Dublin in 2015,” he continued “It's kind of an Irish story, you know, to move away, do your thing and then come home. That seems to be a common narrative for Irish people. We wanted the kids to be Irish, and they were sort of at that age where they were preteens and they had very posh English accents and I wasn’t appreciating that too much. Our parents are a certain age and it was just a nice time to come home.”

Cillian Murphy's parenting approach

Reflecting on his parenting approach, Murphy stressed the importance of allowing his sons to chart their own paths, devoid of undue influence. He echoed the universal sentiment of wanting his children to be happy, confident, and self-aware. He said “This is such a cliche, but I just want them to be happy, confident kids. That's all. And to know themselves. I think that's the most important thing and they're heading that way. They're good boys. But I try not to project my stuff onto them. I try not to do that. It's impossible not to do it entirely, but just let them find their own way.”

The family dynamics of Cillian Murphy

Known for his privacy, Murphy offered a glimpse into his family life, expressing pride in his son's growth. Humorously, he said that they've almost surpassed him in height. Their brotherly bond and shared interests have flourished, with the actor embracing their evolving preferences, from music to movies. He said “They have the same age gap that me and my brother have so it's nice to see them just being brothers and being pals. They're 16 and 14. You speak to them and you exchange preferences and opinions and talk to them about music and movies and things and they tell you things that you might never have known about and that's really a nice development.”

