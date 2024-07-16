‘I Try Not To Think Too Much About Life’: Paul Russell On His Journey From Financing To Touring As A Singer

Paul Russell, the 26-year-old musician, has gained significant attention with his hit single Lil Boo Thang, propelling him into the spotlight. According to PEOPLE, the Georgia native now based in Texas describes himself as an "aspiring two-hit wonder" in his Instagram bio, indicating his aspirations to maintain his success.

Russell shared that he doesn't dwell too much on trying to replicate another hit. He's focused on enjoying the ride and appreciating the support of his growing fan base. He says, “But it's fun stuff, and it's cool to now have a fan base of people who are excited about my music and have opportunities to go to crazy places and do so many fun things. I'm just enjoying it."

New music and collaboration

Paul Russell recently dropped his latest single titled Slippin’ under Arista Records on July 12 this year, featuring Meghan Trainor as a vocalist. He's also set to join Trainor on her Timeless Tour during the fall season of this year.

The Timeless Tour will kick off on September 4 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, followed by stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, and Phoenix, before concluding at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on October 19.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Meghan Trainor, Russell described it as an unexpected and surreal opportunity. He expressed his disbelief at being able to create something and casually send it to Trainor, saying, “Oh, let me text it to Meghan Trainor, see if she likes it.”

Russell also spoke highly of Trainor, noting that she's a fun and welcoming person, and he's had the chance to meet her family, who are also very kind. According to him, “It’s just been a good relationship. She's the homie. The tour is going to be awesome.”

From viral fame comes a church choir

Before his viral fame last August, Russell began his musical journey performing in his church choir in the Dallas area. He even learned to play the ukulele as a gesture for a girl he liked. He mentioned with a laugh that, as he describes in the song with Meghan that's coming out, he was always the kid that moms wanted their children to date and is definitely a parent-approved person.

He mentioned that music had been a hobby of his, and when he looked back, he realized he had been making and releasing music for a few years. However, he clarified that it wasn't about trying to become the world's biggest musician; it was just something he found fun.

Nonetheless, it was this sense of excitement that made Russell mock the chorus of a viral song called Lil Boo Thang on social media. Before the global success of his music, Russell had worked as a financial worker for a technology company, believing it to be his profession forever.

Russell honestly said that he had been working with Excel and found it cool but weird. He expressed his relief and happiness at no longer working at a desk after pursuing a music career.

He continues: "By the time 'Lil Boo Thang' came out, I think that was the first time in my life where I felt like, 'You know what? I think I would like to be a musician. You can't really plan for something like that. I just had to keep making stuff and if the opportunity presented itself, I'd love it, but I didn't imagine I was going to do this as my actual job. It all just kind of happened. It's the dream.”

