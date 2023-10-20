'I turned around and saw...':When Harry Potter recalled his 'strange' friendship with Robert Pattinson

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe once spoke about his relationship with his former co-star Robert Pattinson, known for his role in both Harry Potter and the Twilight series.

Harry Potter opened up about his peculiar friendship with Robert Pattinson

Back in 2021, on The Jonathan Ross Show, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that Robert is a "lovely guy," but their friendship has become quite peculiar, as they now primarily communicate through journalists and haven't seen each other in a long time.

While discussing their bond on show, Daniel recalled a moment in New York, he said "I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!" Daniel continued, “I hadn't heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn't been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it's odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven't seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we're kind of great mates, but I've met him. He's a lovely guy when I worked with him.”

Daniel Radcliffe & Robert Pattinson after Harry Potter

It's worth noting that Daniel Radcliffe started his journey as Harry Potter at the young age of 11, and he was 21 when the final Harry Potter film was released. Although he's been a part of several films post-Harry Potter, none have reached the same level of popularity as the magical series. He has appeared in movies like Now You See Me 2 and What If, with his upcoming film, The Lost City of D.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson gained fame through the Twilight series and went on to star in films like The Lighthouse, The Devil All the Time, and Tenet. In 2019, he was announced as the new Batman.

If you are a Harry Potter fan and haven't checked out the special reunion happening in January last year, then check out now! Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and other cast members reunited for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts special on HBO Max, commemorating two decades since the release of the first Harry Potter film.

ALSO READ: 'There’s a shot in the great hall': When Daniel Radcliffe recalls hilarious prank pulled by Alan Rickman in Harry Potter; Watch here