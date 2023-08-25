'I understand what I’m good at': Hailey Beiber speaks about modelling amidst taking over husband Justin Bieber's business

Before Hailey Bieber became a famous model walking for big brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana, she had a different dream. She wanted to be a ballerina and trained really hard at the American Ballet Theatre when she was a teenager. But one day, a friend asked her if she had ever thought about being a model. Take a look into Hailey’s journey into becoming a model.

Hailey Beiber: From Ballet to Modelling and Beyond

Initially, Hailey decided to give modeling a try and did a test photo shoot. She liked it a lot and decided to switch from ballet to modeling. At just 16 years old, she got her first modeling job, and her career took off from there. For the past ten years, she has been a famous style icon, walking on runways all over the world, doing big ad campaigns, and even starting her own skincare brand called Rhode in 2022.

“My favorite part [of modeling] is being able to see something come to life. When you’re doing a shoot, you’re always trying to tell a story. Seeing that story come to life, and being able to show clothes in a different way and tell that story, has been really fun.” said Hailey Bieber.

One of the things Hailey loves most about modeling is that it allows her to bring stories to life. When she's on a photo shoot, she's not just wearing clothes; she's telling a story through the pictures. This creative part of modeling is what she enjoys the most. But Hailey is not just about modeling and fashion. She also uses her fame for good. She talks openly about mental health, which is really important, and she supports causes she cares about, like the Rhode Futures Foundation.

Lesson to learn from Hailey’s journey

Hailey's journey from being a dancer to a model to an entrepreneur shows that you don't have to stick to just one dream in life. You can pursue all the dreams that you have and make them come true. She also talked about how she's learned to be more confident over time and knows what she's good at, which is a valuable lesson for all of us.

As quoted by her, “The inner dialogue of how I speak to myself, and how I encourage myself, in my own head has been something that’s been really important for me. Confidence can grow over time, and I think that’s been the case for me. I understand what I’m good at and what I can bring to the table. And I know that more now than I ever have before.”

Hailey’s involvement in Justin’s business

Recently Hailey has stepped up her involvement in Justin's business affairs, ensuring her presence in every meeting. An insider shared to Page Six, "Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She's a part of meetings and she's talking a lot for him. She is the voice. They're becoming this power couple. She's a big part of everything he's doing," It's been reported that the socialite’s influence in the singer's matters has been steadily growing.

