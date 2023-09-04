'I understand why Johnny got so upset with me': When Amber Heard felt 'concerned' after Depp introduced drugs to daughter Lily

Amber Heard is without a doubt, one of the most controversial figures in the acting industry. With the release of Depp Vs. Heard docuseries on Netflix, even Johnny Depp seems to have come under the radar for not having a clean slate. In addition, the release of the controversial Sam Levinson show, The Idol has put Johnny's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp on the radar as well. There was an incident between the three that certainly raised a lot of eyebrows back in the day. Here is what the matter of drugs in the house was all about. Read on.

Amber Heard 'concerned' over Johnny Depp's drug use

During her testimony against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard said in the trial that she always felt protective toward Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp. This statement dates back to November 2013. In her argument, Heard said that she had concerns about an older musician staying at their home. Though she knew they weren't her children, Heard felt the need to protect Lily-Rose, even though her involvement upset Depp. However, this is not the only side of the story, Depp clarifies things during the 2020 libel suit.

"I felt protective over Lily-Rose and concerned and naturally they were not my children, it's not my place and I understand that, I know it's a sensitive subject, so I understand why Johnny got so upset with me," was what Heard said on the matter. Later, "My daughter was 13 years old and, as we all know, at 11, 12, 13 years old, when you go to high school parties you are approached by people who will want to give you drink because they're drinking," Depp spoke on the matter that Heard mentioned.

Depp, in his own words, told the court on how he used to advice Lily on staying away from drugs. "Listen, sweetheart, if you are at a party and someone hands you the joint, take the joint from that person and pass it to the next person… don't experiment with drugs with people you don't know," he said. "Please do me the honor of coming to me when you are ready when you really feel you are ready," Depp continued. "Because I don't want your first experience in this world to be with people you don't know, taking things you don't know that I can't trust, so it's a safety issue."

As of the latest update, in 2020, Depp faced a high-profile loss in a U.K. libel lawsuit against The Sun, which had labeled him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the claims as "substantially true," with Heard providing testimony supporting the allegations. Depp's subsequent attempts to overturn the decision were overruled in March 2021.

ALSO READ: 'This is not about the money': When Amber Heard had to sell her California house over Johnny Depp's looming trial debt