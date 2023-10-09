‘I usually write a…’: Revisiting the moment when Taylor Swift performed her iconic ‘monologue song’ on SNL

Taylor Swift is a record-breaking singer. Swift has some of the biggest hits on the list. She has an arms-length list of No. 1 songs, and it's just the beginning. The country singer-turned-pop star has everyone bowing down to her. Today, she is one of the biggest stars and artists in the world. Before this cultural phenomenon, Swift was just a country singer who had a dream to host Saturday Night Live once in her lifetime. And she did exactly that. In 2009, Taylor Swift gave one of the most iconic performances and performed her monologue song.

Revisiting the moment Taylor Swift performed her monologue song on SNL

Taylor Swift was a little girl who aspired to headline Saturday Night Live before becoming an international pop sensation.

That goal came true in 2009, when the 19-year-old country singer-turned-pop sensation hosted the show and exhibited one of her most well-known talents: songwriting. Swift sings about everything she won't talk about in her monologue, including her then-ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, her suspected link to a werewolf from Twilight, and Kanye West interrupting her at the VMAs.

Swift opened her SNL performance by saying, “It’s great to be here hosting Saturday Night Live. I have wanted to host this show ever since I was a little girl. Being here is incredible. I am excited and nervous, and you know, whenever I am feeling such strong emotions, I usually write a song about them. This is what I came up with: it's called a monologue song in the print thesis La La La."

Swift satisfied many revenge dreams and the image of teenage angst by explicitly calling out her ex-boyfriend, who famously broke up with her in a record 27-second phone call. Joe Jonas and Swift have subsequently healed their disputes. Swift sang, “You might think I brought up Joe, the guy who broke up with me on the phone. But I am not going to talk about him in my monologue.”

Swift had gone on to perform on Saturday Night Live several times after her 2009 debut, growing up with an audience that listened to her music. Swift's star has risen over the years, and she is currently on a critically lauded tour, performing songs from each of her albums.

Taylor Swift on the professional front

Since then, Taylor Swift has been very busy releasing albums. Taylor Swift has had a very hectic schedule. Midnights, her new album released last year, smashed every record in existence. Despite this, the Blank Space vocalist has released three re-recorded albums in the interim: Red, Fearless, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Swift also kicked off her massive and one-of-a-kind Eras Tour this year, which spans 17 years of music she's composed. Her tour broke multiple records and was the most attended event by fans and celebrities. Swift's Eras Tour concert film, on the other hand, will be released on October 13, 2023, and her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's version) will be published on October 27, 2023.

