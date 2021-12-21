I’ve made friends for life: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 'wonderful' bond with The Matrix Resurrections cast

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently opened up on her upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections. During one of her interviews, via Outlook, Chopra Jonas revealed how working with the stellar cast of the movie felt like and shared her experience of sharing screen space with original Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss.

Opening up on the same, Chopra Jonas reflected on her work in The Matrix Resurrections. When asked about the cast members she worked with, in the movie, the actress revealed that she shared screen space with every member except Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris. Reflecting on her major "fangirl moment," the star recalled that the first time she witnessed the entire cast standing together felt "wonderful" to her. "And then, of course, you know, Jada [Pinkett Smith], Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II], Jessica [Henwick], Eréndira [Ibarra], so many of the cast that I had such a great time getting to know and work with," Chopra Jonas said, via Outlook.

The Matrix Resurrections actress also said that she has "made friends for life" and hailed her friendship with them as "wonderful." Opening up on his Quantico co-star Brian Smith, Chopra Jonas said that it was "wonderful" to work with him again as well.

In other news, The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released on December 22. The movie features Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, among others. Are you excited about the movie? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

