'I Want A Girl’: Adele Talks About Starting A Family With Husband Rich Paul During Caesars Palace Residency

Grammy winning British singer Adele wishes to be a mother once again. The Rolling In The Deep singer who shares an 11-year-old son, Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, shared with fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, “Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.

She went on to say that she wants a baby girl because she already has a son. The singer feels like her daughter might be similar to the person she loves the most in the world, but also possibly the person she hates the most in the world.

Adele believes if she had a baby girl, she would be a bossy one

Adele shared her belief that if she had a daughter, the child would likely have a bossy personality. She expressed this idea with humor, saying, "She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?" She further joked, "With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she's going to be a bossy little queen, isn't she?"

Adele spoke about wanting to be a mother again after she took a long break from music for her health. The star canceled all her shows in March and April, and said "I had to be on voice rest. When I say voice rest, I mean silence for pretty much five weeks. Can you imagine me of all people not being able to talk for five weeks.

Adele and Rich Paul's relationship

Adele reportedly confirmed that she tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years, Rich Paul in a secret moment without anyone knowing. The 16-time Grammy winner, is said to have shared the news at her longtime friend Alan Carr’s comedy gig in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Adele has referred to herself as Paul’s wife on multiple occasions, most recently at her Las Vegas residency show in September. The duo who went public with their romance in July 2021 were captured together sitting outside an NBA basketball game.

