‘I want kids to see who he was’, Priscilla Presley talks about Netflix’s Agent Elvis on her red carpet return

Priscilla Presley makes her first public appearance about two months after the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley. She attended the special screening of the new Netflix series Agent Elvis. Priscilla gives her voice to the new adult animated comedy series with Matthew McConaughey playing the role of Elvis Presley. This series follows the storyline of Elvis as he is incorporated in a secret government spy program that fights the dark forces against America. Here is what Presley has to say about this new Netflix series.

Priscilla Presley about Netflix’s Agent Elvis

Priscilla Presley said that she always wanted to introduce Elvis Presley to the youth today as he was a very talented and beautiful person. She said about Elvis, ‘He was a beautiful human being and a very talented human being, and I want kids to see who he really was’.

Priscilla added that this is a dream come true for Elvis because this is what he really wanted to do. Elvis always wanted to become a federal agent and Priscilla always wanted to give him whatever he wanted. Priscilla Presley also said that McConaughey was the right person to play the role of Elvis as he has a great voice with Southern elements.

The co-creator of Netflix's Agent Elvis, John Eddie said that it was inspired by one of the viral photos of Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley. In this Presley offered his services to be a DEA agent and said that he always dreamed of becoming a comic book hero. The reason they chose animation was because Eddie considered him as one of the best people and no one can ever capture Elvis' appearance.

Agent Elvis will be released on Netflix on March 17, 2023.

