'I want to be faithful to myself': Gerard Pique is 'happy' with new girlfriend amidst Shakira drama

Shakira, the famous Columbian singer parted ways with her long-time partner Gerard Pique, in 2022. The former couple announced their separation with an official statement, after spending 11 years of their lives together. Even though nothing much was revealed about the actual reason behind the ex-couple's decision to part ways, it was rumoured that it was Gerard Pique's infidelity that caused the split between Shakira and him. Now, in his latest interview with El Pais, the former soccer player finally opened up about the split.

Gerard Pique says he is focussing on his kids

In his chat with El Pais, Gerard Pique stated that he is currently focussing on his kids with Shakira, Milan and Sasha. "Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children. It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father," said the doting father. For the unversed, Shakira and Pique are equally sharing the responsibilities of their children, who were spotted with their father during the New Year celebrations, this year.