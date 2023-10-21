‘I want to be…’: When Brie Larson spoke about staying in ‘reality’ and how it is all she ever wants

Brie Larson, celebrated for her remarkable performances in film, has made limited forays into television. As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, her television appearances had been relatively sparse compared to her flourishing film career. While she had guest-starred in a few series and made notable appearances in the early stages of her career, Larson's primary focus had been on the big screen. Given her talent and versatility, she may explore more television opportunities in the future, broadening her already impressive repertoire in the world of entertainment.

Brie Larson on her love for reality

Brie Larson is popularly known for her stellar film career which has made sporadic appearances on TV shows. Her recent movie, The Marvels has skyrocketed the Marvel cinematic universe and her recent interview with Harper Bazaar has highlighted some interesting things about the actress. Larson told the magazine, “I want to be in reality. I love reality. It’s all I want. My biggest fear is to not be in reality. It matters so much to me. I don’t wear super-flashy clothes when I’m out in the world because I want to stay in reality. I’m very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what’s as close to what’s true as possible.”

Brie Larson on being 30 and single

Three years ago, Brie Larson found herself inundated with roles reminiscent of her acclaimed performance in Room. However, she sensed a need for personal adjustment. During the conversation, she talked about being in her 30s and single. She said, “I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30.” Besides the public spotlight, she sensed that significant life decisions loomed. "What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?” In October, she celebrated her 33rd birthday, marking a significant juncture. She reflects, “That’s such a big place to be in, certain existential questions come up.”

