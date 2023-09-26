'I want to keep my job': When Robert Pattison almost got 'fired' from Twilight for THIS reason

In the history of Hollywood, the Twilight saga remains a cultural phenomenon that defines a generation. And Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Edward Cullen in the Twilight series left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. However, what many fans may not know is that Robert Pattinson, the actor who brought the brooding vampire Edward Cullen to life, almost lost his iconic role due to a creative difference with the producers.

Pattinson's creative battle in Twilight

In one of his interviews with Howard Stern, Pattinson opened up about his early twenties and the intense commitment he brought to playing Edward Cullen. He revealed that he had envisioned Edward as a brooding and intensely serious character, mirroring the broody and emo essence that the Twilight Saga was known for.

However, this vision clashed with what the producers had in mind for the character. They wanted a happier, more cheerful Edward Cullen, in line with the expectations of the broader audience, particularly the teenage demographic.

Change your approach or face termination: Twilight producers

The conflict came to a head when the producers handed Pattinson a copy of the book highlighting every instance where Edward smiled. In response, Pattinson took a different-colored highlighter and marked every occasion where the character frowned. Despite his unwavering commitment to his interpretation, Pattinson's agents intervened when they realized that he risked losing the coveted role. They flew to the set and delivered an ultimatum: change your approach or face termination.

I thought I was safe," Pattinson admitted. "Then my agents flew up and told me, 'You have to do the opposite of what you're doing now, or you might lose your job today.' I didn't stick to my original plan. After lunch, I came back and greeted everyone with a big smile, saying, 'I want to keep my job.' But I still managed to do things my way. I was maybe a bit too serious, so we found a middle ground."

Eventually, Robert Pattinson’s passion for the role and compromise helped him in securing his place in cinematic history as the enigmatic vampire who won many hearts.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse make a cosy red carpet debut at Dior show in Egypt