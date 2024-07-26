'I Want to Know This Face...': Why Vanessa Williams Won't Be Getting Botox or Fillers Anytime Soon?

Actress and former Miss America Vanessa Williams wants to look like she has lived through life. The sexagenarian, while speaking to PEOPLE magazine, reveals why she decided to opt out of Botox and fillers that might have preserved her youth and how she has been accepting of the changes that aging brings.

Vanessa Williams reveals secrets to aging gracefully

"We were literally just talking about fillers, Botox, who's had work, who hasn't done work," Williams tells PEOPLE for an exclusive cover shoot, referencing the current discourse around plastic surgeries. The star, who has additionally been active with big-screen projects, then spilled that she does not get fillers or Botox anymore. “I haven't had a facelift; I do micro-current and nano-current technology, which is amazing," Williams revealed in the confessional.

She then explains the reason behind this decision to not choose such procedures. As per the star, getting Botox or filler distorts the perception of age. Plus, she wants to look “like myself,” with a face that has seen all the ups and downs of her life.

Williams mentions that she has been heavily inspired by Diane von Furstenberg. “I just watched her doc. She was talking about embracing the wisdom and the age that you are," she explains.

Advertisement

How does Vanessa Williams keep up with her health?

The top model is also accepting of the changes that she has gone through as she ages. “Yeah, there's some wrinkles,” she admits, revealing that this is because she loves sitting in the sun; part of her daily activity is sitting out, solving crosswords, and drinking wine. But that is not to say that she is not taking care of her health at all. Williams lists out the ways she has been keeping a check on her health, which includes medical as well as physical methods like Kickboxing, cycling, swimming, and lifting weights.

She now gears up for her role as the famed Miranda Prestley in the musical, Devil Wears Prada musical in London, plus an album release, which would be her first in 15 years. Her win as Miss America in 1984 made her the first Black Woman to receive the title, but her reign was marred by controversy due to the publication of unauthorized illicit photographs by a magazine.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vanessa Williams Got Secretly Divorced Back in 2021? Reveals She 'Loves Her Freedom'