'I want to quit': Katy Perry reveals details about her 'no alcohol pact' with Orlando Bloom

No “happy hours” for Katy Perry for the next three months. During a cocktail gathering at Mister Paradise in New York City, the singer and mother of one revealed that she has made a pact with her fiancé Orlando Bloom to quit drinking for three months. “I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” she said. The ‘Wide Awake’ singer pretended to cry dramatically when she said, "I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit." Her fellow "American Idol" judge, Luke teased her and asked if she intended to break the pact and consume alcohol at the gathering. To which the 38-year-old replied, “No, girl! I can’t cave,” “I made a promise. Three months.”The ’I Kissed A Girl’ singer didn’t have to worry about getting thirsty at the party as there were a lot of non-alcoholic drinks available at the party along with her own branded drinks.

The American Idol judge, Katy Perry, was joined by co-stars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest at the New York City event.

About Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met at a party in January 2016. After dating each other for some time, the two split in 2017 but they remained friends. The two again started dating and later got engaged in 2019. Katy and Orlando became proud parents to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020. In 2022, Katy Perry shared that she wishes to have more kids with Orlando Bloom. In Feb 2023, Orlando Bloom talked about his challenges in his relationship with the ‘Fireworks’ singer.

