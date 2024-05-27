‘I Wanted To Explore And See’: Demi Moore Reveals She Almost Quit Acting Before Starring In Her Upcoming Film The Substance

Demi Moore is one of the most legendary actresses in the Hollywood film industry. Moore has been charming the audience for decades with her exceptionally well-crafted performances. However, like any other actor, she almost considered quitting her acting profession.

The seasoned actress recently revealed that while she is grateful for her latest role as Elisabeth Sparkle in her upcoming body-horror film The Substance, before accepting the offer, she questioned her "own ability" and almost thought of stepping away from the limelight.

Demi Moore shared she nearly thought of quitting her acting career

Legendary American actress Demi Moore recently shared why she considered quitting her acting career. On 19 May 2024, she attended the premiere of her latest film, The Substance, at the Cannes Film Festival, where the project received a rapturous 11-minute standing ovation. However, before this golden opportunity, she nearly thought of leaving her acting career.

In a recent candid interview with EW, Moore shared her views on why she almost considered leaving her acting career. She explained, “It’s not like I ever officially left, but I understand the sentiment and appreciate it because there hasn’t been a project or a role that has come along that has been this dynamic for me to really dive into and sink my teeth into."

The actress added, “I went through a period of even, questioning whether this is what I should still be doing."

Advertisement

Moore further shared that she was questioning her "own ability" as an actor for the last four years, saying, "In the last four years or so, I felt that it was a personal question that I wanted to explore and see. Was this where I should be putting my energy? When you plant seeds, you wait to see what grows.”

ALSO READ: 'It Was Really Spelled Out': Demi Moore Opens Up About Filming Nude Scenes Alongside Margaret Qualley In The Substance

Demi Moore also shared that her internal struggles started years ago. After her 1997 action drama film G.I. Jane and Deconstructing Harry, she took a long break to be with her children. When she returned to acting with roles (Madison Lee) like in her 2003 action comedy Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, she felt uncertain about her place in the industry, noting that she was "questioning my own ability, my own value, my own place."

Demi Moore talks about her character in The Substance

The 61-year-old actress further shared her views on playing Elisabeth Sparkle in her upcoming body-horror film. Moore says that, like in the film, what truly matters are internal feelings rather than external ones. The actress explained, "Like the film, it doesn't matter what's going on outside of you, it has to do with what's going on inside of you.

Advertisement

She further shared, "Dealing with aging, feeling rejection, and also that external seeking of validation. There were aspects of it that I feel we’ve all had moments with."

ALSO READ: Demi Moore Shares Her Regret Over Brat Pack’s Reunion Documentary; Says ‘My Only Wish…’

Moore continued, "The setting gives it a heightened perspective and helps to punctuate the issues because, as for any of us, when you’re put out there to allow yourself to be criticized, it takes on a bigger life."