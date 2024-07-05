'I Wanted To Know...': Cate Blanchett Reflects On Her Decision To Star As Lilith In Upcoming Film Borderlands

Cate Blanchett is all set to entertain her fans again. The actress is starring as Lilith in her upcoming sci-fi action comedy Borderlands, based on the video game series by Gearbox Software. Blanchett recently revealed how she decided to join this film and shared that she bought a PS5 and played the game to prepare for her role as Lilith.

The Aviator actress explained she wanted to understand the game's "limits" and what fans loved about the character. Read on further to know more details!

Cate Blanchett revealed why she decided to star in Borderlands

Cate Blanchett is portraying the role of Lilith in Eli Roth's upcoming sci-fi action comedy Borderlands. The film marks the second film collaboration between the director and actor, as Blanchett has previously worked with Roth in his 2018 fantasy comedy The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

The film follows the journey of Lilith, a notorious outlaw with a mysterious past. Reluctantly returning to her chaotic home planet, Pandora, she embarks on a mission to find the missing daughter of the universe's most "powerful S.O.B., Atlas."

In a recent interview with Empire Online, the actress revealed how she decided to join the film. She told the outlet, "The crazy asks are usually the things I gravitate towards, the things I could never conceive of." The Carol actress said that during COVID-19, she spent "a lot of time" in the garden using a "chainsaw a little too freely."

The actress shared that starring in this movie helped her escape the "COVID madness." She further mentioned that her husband suggested that "working" on this film project could "save" her life.

Blanchett then revealed how she prepared herself to play the character of Lilith, noting that she immersed herself in playing Borderlands games. “My thumbs can barely control a phone, but I bought a PS5, and we played each other," she said.

The Blue Jasmine actress explained that she wanted to understand the game's "limits" and what fans "loved" about the character. She said she became deeply "absorbed" in the Borderlands universe, including "cosplayers" and makeup tutorials on YouTube.

Eli Roth says he feels 'fortunate' to collaborate with Cate Blanchett on Borderlands

In May 2020, Variety reported that Eli Roth expressed his thoughts on collaborating with Cate Blanchett for the second time. In a statement, Roth mentioned that he feels "lucky" that Blanchett is starring in his latest project, Borderlands. He said they had the most "incredible" collaboration together on The House With a Clock in Its Walls, noting that he believed there’s "nothing she can’t do."

The director gushed about her versatility as an actor, saying, "From drama to comedy and now action, Cate [Blanchett] makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director’s dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale. "

Meanwhile, Eli Roth's film Borderlands will reportedly hit theaters on August 9, 2024. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Ariana Greenblatt, among more talented actors.