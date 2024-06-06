Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth recently reunited to candidly discuss their co-parenting experience and marriage for the first time since their divorce in 2013. The ex-couple discussed their marriage during the most recent episode of Garth's I Choose Me podcast. Peter Facinelli shares daughters Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17, with ex-wife Jennie Garth.

Peter Facinelli recalls having a baby at a very young age

Talking about having a baby at a very young age, Facinelli revealed that he was just 21, Garth was a year older and had been working in the business since she was 15. He stated, "I just landed in L.A.and six months later, I was a baby having a baby. So you know, that wasn't planned."

The couple finally married in 2001 after welcoming their first daughter. However, they subsequently filed for divorce 12 years later in 2013, a decision that Facinelli claimed strengthened their bond as a family.

In the podcast, Facinelli talked about how tough it was to decide to split up, and that a part of him wondered if he should stay in this relationship. He said, "I also felt gutted to break up the family apart. It wasn't an easy decision by any means."

Garth and Facinelli on co-parenting after divorce

Facinelli mentioned that although it was a difficult choice, in the end, the split helped him to understand himself better. Garth stated that there was a great deal of hurt left over from their divorce and that they didn't always have the finest co-parenting relationship at first. Garth acknowledged that her efforts weren't always perfect, they both agreed that in the end, they put on a united face for their kids.

The two mentioned that they have brought back themselves as friends and co-parents these days. Furthermore, Facinelli and Garth, both have moved on; Facinelli and his fiancée welcomed Jack, their son in 2022. Garth married Dave Abrams in 2015. Facinelli mentioned that the two families often hang out together with their kids.

