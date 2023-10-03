‘I was a kid, all I knew was…’: When Harry Styles reflected on his X-Factor and One Direction days, talking about how it was all so ‘instant’

Harry Styles is possibly the most loved artist out there. The singer has set many chart-breaking records ever since his career first began. In 2010, he was part of the world's most loved, followed, and successful boy band, One Direction. The band was a global phenomenon on its own. Fans of One Direction, commonly referred to as Directioners, worshiped the band, and Styles was easily a fan favorite and was very popular among the female fan following. They took the world by storm and left an indefinite mark on everybody’s heart. But as with everything, they decided to take a break and embark on a different journey. While we still remember the golden days and wonder when our favorite group will come back and make her hearts swoon. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Harry Styles couldn't help but reflect on his X-Factor and One Direction days.

ALSO READ: ‘I just don’t think…’: When Harry Styles opened up about other artists behavior and how it’s not necessary to be a ‘d**k’

Harry Styles recalled his X-Factor and One Direction days

In a 2019 interview with the Guardian, Harry Styles spoke about his golden days. In 2010, on the X-Factor stage, Simon Cowell formed the world's largest boy band ever, One Direction. And while Styles was one of the five boys, he did have a huge female fan following. In 2015, the group announced their everlasting hiatus. But Styles reminisced about those days and what it was like.

Harry Styles was merely 16 years old when he auditioned for the reality show, and this is what he said. Styles, who auditioned for the ITV reality competition in 2010, recalled, "The craziest part about the whole X Factor thing is how instant it is. You've never been on television before. Then, all of a sudden, you're a piece of national property. You don't think, 'Oh, maybe I should keep some of my own stuff back for me.' Partly because a 16-year-old who does that looks like a hopped-up little shit. Could you imagine? ' I'm sorry, but I'd rather not comment.' You don't know what to be protective of."

By the winter of 2010, Styles was a fan favorite and a vital member of One Direction, a five-piece that had massive national exposure and millions of admirers before any music was produced. Every step of their ascension was captured on film. There was no time to practice, test things out, or psychologically prepare in the dark. Talking about his One Direction days, how he dealt with the sudden fame, and what he thought of the whole thing. Styles said, "We didn't even get to dip a toe in. But, listen, I was a kid, and all I knew was that I no longer had to go to school. I thought it was f**king fantastic. Perhaps it's something I'll have to deal with later. When I'm in my 40s, I wake up and think, Argh!"

Harry Styles once opened up about his One Direction reunion

In an interview with James Corden in May, Harry Styles revealed or hinted at a possible One Direction reunion. James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, quipped that he would finally kidnap One Direction before turning to five cameras showing each member of One Direction.

Advertisement

When Harry appeared on Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, the As It Was singer read a card asking, "Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?" The audience erupted in enthusiasm, and Styles stated, "I fear that it's not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. I don't see why we wouldn't do it if the opportunity arose."

Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently wrapped his Love on Tour and is currently taking time off to work on new music.

ALSO READ: Is Harry Styles in a relatiionship with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell? DEETS Inside