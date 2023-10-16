‘I was a little disappointed’: When Justin Bieber recalled his very emotional and ‘overwhelming’ moment during VMAs

Justin Bieber, the smashing singer and artist, has been a pop sensation even since he was a teenager. The Baby Hit Maker has many hit songs on his net and has been making fans swoon to his beats for years now. With so many years in the industry, Bieber is no stranger to award shows and even has a long list of accolades that he has received. The artist might remember these moments with fondness and admiration. Similarly, in a 2015 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber recalled the moment he got emotional during VMAs.

Justin Bieber recalled the moment he got emotional during the VMAs

In 2015, Justin Bieber appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he candidly spoke about his VMA moments and got emotional. When Jimmy Fallon asked him why, he started crying. The Baby singer said, “It was just so overwhelming for me."

He further continued, “the performance, I missed some questions, so I was a little disappointed, and just the support. I honestly just don’t believe they would support me the way they did. Last time I was on an award show, I was booed.”

To which Fallon said, “That’s got to be tough?” The Baby singer then replied, “I think it’s just like I worked so hard on this album. I worked so hard on just becoming the man I want to become, and then stepping into a situation where you can’t help but feel judged and just wanting to win so badly and wanting to do what I love so badly that I just put everything on line. And I think that was what was special about the emotional moment. It was authentic; it was real."

Justin Bieber then spoke about finding people

In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber found people who would change him for the better. When Fallon asked him about it, He said, “I just had a bunch of knuckleheads around.” To which Fallon replied, But you were a kid, and you had knuckle heads around you, but now you’ve grown up and realized.”

To which the Yummy singer said, “Just trying to figure it out and make a decision, you have to figure out what you are okay with. I just happened to be in front of the spotlight and figure it all out."

Meanwhile, since then, Bieber has been very busy with his tour and making albums. His last album, Justice, was released in 2021.

