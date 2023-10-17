'I was a little manic...': When Anne Hathaway revealed she fought her husband over a sunset; said they have 'hangry fights'

Anne Hathaway is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. With multiple roles in highly acclaimed films from the likes of Christopher Nolan, Tom Hooper etc. She is known for her dedication to the roles, going to extreme lengths in order to transform into her character and give the most honest performance that she can. But sometimes, this dedication could turn into misery for her near and dear ones.

Anne Hathaway on the Hangry fights she had with her husband

Anne Hathaway has had the opportunity to do some roles in her career that required her to lose a certain amount of weight. Whether it’s the role of Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight rises or her Oscar winning turn in Les Misérables. Her dedication to these roles was proven by the fact that she starved herself a lot in order to fully embody these characters. But hunger can bring out some pretty strange emotions in a person.

For Anne Hathaway, the emotion was irrational anger and the subject of that emotion became none other than her husband. While appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2014, to promote her film co-starring Matthew Mcconaughey- Interstellar, the Oscar winning actress revealed that in the process of losing weight for a particular role, she starved herself too much.

The extreme starvation led her to experience many emotional upheavals as well, leading to a particular incident when she got irrationally angry at her husband for not being excited enough for a sunset that she clearly thought was extraordinary in her famished state.

“I saw this sunset and I was like, ‘Oh, my god, it’s the most beautiful sunset that i’ve ever seen’, and I immediately ran inside to tell my husband about it”

Her husband, who had been incredibly supportive of her throughout her transformation was in his daily scheduled 15 minute work call at that time. He was understandably not as enthused about the incredible sunset as Anne Hathaway was, leading her to getting quite angry with him.

Anne Hathaway got mad at her husband for not being too enthused about a sunset

After sulking for a bit in front of her husband for not being as enthusiastic about the sunset as she clearly was, Anne Hathaway decided to angrily walk away from him and let him find her.

The actress decided to walk out to the balcony of their hotel room and wait for her husband to come to her senses and find her there. When that didn’t happen for sometime, she continued to sulk for a bit and be angry at her husband for not showing up. Years after the incident as she told it on The Graham Norton Show, the Ocean’s 8 actress revealed it to be her ‘hangry’ state making her irrationally angry due to not being properly fed at the time.

