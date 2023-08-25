'I was a victim to certain abuse': Selena Gomez reflects on controversial breakup with Justin Bieber and heartbreak that followed

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's on-and-off relationship has been a defining and hugely discussed moment in pop culture. The two singers dated from 2010 to 2018 and had multiple breakups in between but their fans were invested with them in every moment. Everyone had an opinion on the hit pairing, and their relationship was a massive rollercoaster ride.

In 2018, they took a break from their relationship but it quickly turned into a breakup when Bieber started dating model Hailey Baldwin in under two months. He got engaged to her soon after and the two tied the knot the same year. Netizens were left shocked by the series of events and Gomez went through a hard time because of it. The 31-year-old, who just released her new pop track Single Soon, recently talked about that hard phase of her life.

ALSO READ: 'It was a very brutal process': Selena Gomez opens up about lupus diagnosis and how she's 'work' in progress

Selena Gomez reflects on breakup with Justin Bieber

During a conversation at the Twilio Signal conference on August 23, the pop star opened up about the most widely talked about personal phase of her life and what she underwent during the relationship with Justin Bieber. "When I was going through a heartbreak, I immediately, you know, wrote my best music and wanted to be there for every woman or man or whoever, you know, going through that journey," she explained during the honest conversation.

Advertisement

Since Gomez was going through stuff herself, she wanted to help ease the pain of others and make them feel less alone. Back in 2020, the Disney actress revealed that she went through emotional abuse during the relationship. She told NPR that it's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality and that she was a "victim to certain abuse" after which she clarified that it meant emotional abuse. Gomez added that she had to find a way to understand it as an adult.

Selena Gomez on moving on from breakup with Justin Bieber

The Fetish hitmaker added that she doesn't want to spend the rest of her life talking about this, but she is really proud that she feels the strongest she has ever felt. In the throwback interview, she also added that she is happy she found a way to walk through it with as much grace as possible. Gomez is currently working on her upcoming studio album and is also starring in the award-winning Hulu series Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora.

She first announced her track Single Soon a week back and posted a teaser hours before its release. "I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she described the song and updated fans that her album she is still busy working on her album. Gomez has also included a voice message from her sister Gracie in the song.

ALSO READ: Why is Selena Gomez hosting her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit? Here's everything we know about event