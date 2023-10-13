‘I was able to bring her into the beach’: When John Krasinski opened up about saving a girl due to THIS at 17

In 2018, while appearing on The Ellen Show, John Krasinski recounted a remarkable and adrenaline-pumping tale from when he was just 17 years old. The story starts in Costa Rica, where Krasinski had spent six months teaching English as part of his adventurous journey. He had no idea that this adventure would lead to an unexpected and challenging situation he could never have predicted.

What did John Krasinski reveal about saving a girl at 17?

During his appearance on The Ellen Show, Krasinski shared a gripping story about a daring sea rescue. A young girl had become trapped in a dangerous ocean current, facing a life-threatening situation as she struggled to keep herself above water. Without hesitation, Krasinski bravely leaped into the turbulent waves, risking his own safety to save her. He defined the whole story saying, “There was a girl who got pulled out in a current when I was 17. I lived down in Costa Rica for six months and taught English. And she got pulled out in the ocean. And before I thought about it, I swam out there to save her. And as I grabbed her-- she was underwater and I grabbed her.”

As he continued with the story, he mentioned that he swam towards the endangered girl, the enormity of the situation began to dawn on him as he mentioned, “I was like, this is a bad idea because the trees were this big and I was, like, pretty sure there are sharks. And I had to explain that to her. I was like, I'm more scared than you, but we should go back in. And we brought her in and I got her to the beach. I swam with her. My mom was an amazing swimmer and taught us when we were little. So I was able to bring her into the beach.”

John Krasinski on the incident

According to a report from Playboy in 2018, John Krasinski shared his perspective on the incident and emphasized that he didn't initially view his actions that way. At the time, he recalled, "It was just this survival instinct. It was really weird — like the girl was asking me to let her die. But I got her back."

Reportedly, when he managed to bring the girl to a point "within 20 yards or so of the shore," a group of surfers came to their aid and helped them get back to safety. And as John mentioned, this incident had a profound impact on his life. He reflected, "Granted, not everybody needs to have life-or-death experiences, but that changed my entire life. All of a sudden, I grew up."

