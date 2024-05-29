'I Was Afraid': Andie MacDowell Reveals Why She Decided To Skip Cannes After Having A Baby

Actress Andie MacDowell reached the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as part of her longstanding tradition and made a surprising confession to PEOPLE magazine. MacDowell, noted for her role as Carrie in Four Weddings and a Funeral told the outlet that she was once afraid to appear on the red carpet after she had given birth, further talking about the entertainment culture

MacDowell, who is currently L'Oréal Paris' ambassador, revealed that she skipped the promotion of her 1989 film Sex, Lies and Videotape at the festival. "I just had a baby. I was afraid," the actress recalled for the outlet. While the times have changed now, as MacDowell stated, things were different when she was a rising star in the entertainment industry, noting the misogynistic critique of women's bodies. Postpartum bodies were subjected to ever harsher criticism. Thus, the Groundhog Day fame, who has 3 children, including actress Margaret Qualley, fame chose to opt out of the festival at that time. "That's a shame. It's a real shame," as per MacDowell.

"Because of the shift in our expectations and because we brought it out, they can't be like that to us anymore," MacDowell told PEOPLE, further affirming that she would not make a similar decision to skip Cannes if she had a baby now.

The times have evolved, and MacDowell is proud of her body, which was something that the women in the industry were discouraged from feeling about themselves. "We've claimed it, and we've taken it back and we've said, 'But this is what it is to be a woman. We're not girls, we're women,' " states the big screen star to the outlet. She is now embracing her grays, even though she was once afraid to commit to this change.

Andie MacDowell: Big screen career and beyond

Andie MacDowell began her career as a model, even working for designers like Calvin Klein, She transitioned to an acting career in the 1980s, and appeared in films like Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, and St. Elmo’s Fire. But her breakthrough role was in Sex, Lives and Videotapes which earned a Golden Globe nomination as well.

She married former model Paul Qualley and shares 3 children with him. The two divorced and MacDowell went on to marry businessman and former high school classmate Rhett Hartzog, which ended up in divorce ultimately.

