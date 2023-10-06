'I was at a tipping point in my life...': When Sabrina Carpenter responded to her song, Skin, being called a diss track for Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Sabrina Carpenter needs no introduction when it comes to the world of music. The superstar has had several hit tracks throughout her successful career but there was one particular track that grabbed the attention of media and public alike. The buzz revolves around Sabrina Carpenter's song Skin, which many speculated to be a diss track aimed at Olivia Rodrigo, particularly in response to Rodrigo's hit single Drivers License. Amid these speculations the superstar took to her social media handle to set the record straight, shedding light on her song, Skin.

The speculation surrounding Sabrina Carpenter's Skin

Sabrina Carpenter's Skin had taken over social media platforms because of its lyrics. Fans couldn't help but connect the dots, as the song, believed by many, came in response to Olivia Rodrigo's chart-topping sensation, Drivers License. To add context to the story, it is rumored that Olivia Rodrigo penned License following her breakup with Joshua Bassett. Notably, Bassett was reported to have been in a relationship with Disney star Sabrina Carpenter last year.

Rodrigo's song featured lyrics that seemed to allude to a blonde girl, sparking rumors that it was directed at Carpenter. Rodrigo's lyrics read, “And you’re probably with the blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

In response to the speculation, Carpenter took to Instagram, retrieved from Billboard , stating, "I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. So I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past. people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me.”

Sabrina Carpenter sheds light on her song, Skin

Amid the whirlwind of rumors, Carpenter used her Instagram post to provide much-needed clarity. Carpenter elaborated, "The song isn’t calling out one single person. Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.” Carpenter's Skin lyrics stated, “You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin/ While hе’s on mine/ I wish you knew that еven you can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in.”

As the world continues to speculate and dissect lyrics, Carpenter’s words shed some significant light on her music, Skin. Carpenter’s words not only hinted towards her possible exchange of lyrics with Rodrigo but also emphasized the other aspects of her life that contributed to the creation of the song.

