‘I Was Auditioning Again And Again’: Matt Bomer Reveals His Thoughts On Losing The Superman Role

Matt Bomer, 45, who famously starred in the White Collar series, is one of the most talented actors with a strong screen presence and he has never disappointed fans with whatever performances he has put forth.

The popular actor recently reflected on losing the role of Superman, even after auditioning multiple times. He also revealed the reason why he lost the role. Check out what the actor had to say.

Matt Bomer Reveals why he allegedly lost the role of Superman

On Monday (June 10) Matt Bomer made an appearance on the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, as he revealed that he lost the role because of being cornered as a gay. Incidentally, the film Matt was talking about, Superman: Flyby, never happened.

Matt said that he went on a “cattle call” for Superman which turned into a four-month experience auditioning.

The actor added, “I was auditioning again and again and again and flying out to New York and doing chemistry reads and flying out to LA and doing chemistry reads, back to New York, flying back to LA to do a screen test, and it looked like I was the director’s choice for the role.”

As per The New York Post, when Bomer was auditioning, he was let go from the Guiding Light series while auditioning for J.J. Abrams' Superman: Flyby.

Advertisement

The actor was pretty confident that he would land the role as he had signed with Warner Bros. for a three-film deal at that time. However, the actor couldn't grab the role of Superman, seemingly due to his sexuality.

Bomer continued that it was the time in the industry when a thing like that would be “weaponized” against an individual. He added, “How, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.”

Superman: Flyby never saw the light of day but another film titled Superman Returns with Brandon Routh as lead was released in 2006.

Matt Bomer expressed coming out impacted his career

Matt Bomer publicly came out as gay in 2012. The Maestro actor previously expressed how his career had been impacted after being open about his sexuality.

While speaking with Attitude Magazine in 2020, Bomer said that he came out when a lot of risk was involved. He had a studio film, which was soon to be premiered at that time and a television show was coming out as well. The actor expressed that for him it was to be his most “authentic self” for himself and his family

Advertisement

Matt Bomer Got married to Simon Halls in 2011 and together they share three children, Kit Halls and twins Walker and Henry Halls.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 3 Recap: Everything To Revisit Before Watching Season 4