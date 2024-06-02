'I Was Blown Away': Ryan Reynolds Reminisce About the First Time He Met Hugh Jackman on the X-Men Set

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are all set to own the summer with their highly-anticipated upcoming movie, Deadpool & Wolverine. Ahead of the release of the film, the duo appeared in an interview where the former reminisced about the first time he met Jackman on the set of X-Men.

As part of their interview in the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine, Reynolds shared that he felt welcoming feeling when he first met Jackman in 2008 and revealed that he was blown away by the latter's professionalism.

Ryan Reynolds recalls jet-lagged first meeting with Hugh Jackman on X-Men set: The start of a bromance

Ryan Reynolds was at that point only making his way into X-Men movies and poised to bring his high-energy and snarky humour into Deadpool. Reluctant and inexperienced, Reynolds got the largest film role of his life, and he only got the role a few weeks before landing in Sydney. This involuntary experiment was initiated as he walked through the trailers, confused and jet-lagged, with no script of what he would encounter.

Walking on set for the first time, "I was blown away. And I was nervous as hell," recalls Reynolds. "I was walking through the trailers, jet-lagged, disoriented, feeling really green and kind of out of my depth, and there was no script to look at. It was just like, what's going to happen?"

He was tense when he was asked to go out of the car and then he heard someone shouting his name, “Ryan” and the person was Jackman who embraced him warmly and introduce him to the members of the ship. Just be careful Reynolds told himself as he looked around, the simple act of telling him who Reynolds was helped him a great deal as he was stopped and directed to the right way with a smile and a ‘well hello there’ which helped to calm Reynolds down and get a good start on the adventure of the two of them becoming good friends.

X-Men nostalgia: Disney+ revives '90s classic with X-Men ‘97 reboot

The X-Men comic series, movies, television shows and now Disney’s property, remains popular. Recently, Disney+ revived the nostalgic X-Men: continued by X-Men the Animated Series 1992 which is being rebooted as X-Men The Animated Series with X-Men ‘97 on Disney + This Series as other films involve X-Men fighting many of their enemies; mutant villains, even human mutants’ haters, supervillains, mystical energies, aliens, and even rogue Artificial intelligence The X-Men is usually headed by their founder Charles Xavier aka Professor X, a telepath who runs a school for.

X-Men: Many plots focus on Magneto, a mutant with the power to manipulate magnetic fields. Although Magneto is painted as partner and nemesis to Xavier, he is seen switching between both sides. The conflict between Xavier and Magneto gives an extra dimension to the X-Men franchise when it comes to friendship or a political divide and what makes the enemy.

The X-Men intersect with the larger Marvel continuity, though the characters do crossover into other Marvel titles. As this chapter will reveal, this mutant corner of the Marvel Universe, sometimes known as the X-Universe, has deep roots. For example, Wolverine who was first the enemy of Hulk received undue recognition and became one of the main X-Men characters. There are other crossovers with the X-men, Daredevil, Captain America, Spider-man, Black Widow, The Thing, Captain Marvel Carol Danvers, and Elektra.

