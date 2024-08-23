‘I Was Carrying A Giant…’: Jodie Sweetin Reveals The Item She Snuck Away From Fuller House Set

Jodie Sweetin tried to sneak away a giant souvenir from the Fuller House set—the Sea Pappy statue at the base of the Tanner house stairs. It was difficult to carry the whole statue so she settled for the head but she was eventually caught!

The actress who played the middle Tanner child Stephanie in Netflix’s Full House reboot, shared the hilarious incident during a candid chat with PEOPLE while promoting her back-to-school partnership with OLLY. Her sitcom uncle John Stamos famously took the blue and white checkered sofa which was the centerpiece of the Tanner house and majority of the scenes.

Although Sweetin’s desire for a souvenir wasn’t that ambitious, she struggled to take the statue-head home. “I attempted to take the whole thing, but it was rather unwieldy,” she told the outlet. On the night of the show’s wrap, it was “hard to get out of there without anyone noticing that I was carrying a giant statue.”

However, when she headed out with just the head, she was stopped and the head was taken back. “They were like, ‘You can't take that until we inventory it.’ So, I tried to steal the Sea Pappy head, basically,” she quipped.

The head was later gifted to her by the team in the most exciting way. A couple of weeks later her doorbell rang, she opened the door and saw the Sea Pappy head. “It was the best moment,” she added. Turns out, putting a sticky note on the head and claiming it as her was worth the effort!

In 2021, during Sweetin’s appearance on the late Bob Saget’s podcast, Bob Saget’s Here For You, she showed off her hard earned trophy. “The Sea Pappy head was a mission. That was a major thing,” she said to the host. However, Sweetin revealed that she has a “Styrofoam replica” instead of the wooden one which the team recreated.

“I would have helped you take the whole thing. I was there,” Saget said. “Well, I mean we can go find it,” Sweetin joked. “Somewhere, there’s a headless Sea Pappy,” she quipped. Stream all five seasons of Fuller House on Netflix!