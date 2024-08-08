‘I Was Completely Terrified’: Taylor Swift Once Reflected On Touring Fears After Ariana Grande's Manchester Concert Attack

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to shooting and bombing.

Taylor Swift once stated that her greatest fear was the possibility of a terrorist attack at one of her concerts. In a 2019 Elle column, she talked about her anxiety, revealing how events such as the Manchester Arena bombing and the Las Vegas concert shooting made her fearful of gathering thousands of people in an arena as per Page Six.

“I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” Swift admitted ahead of her planned Lover Fest, which was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared the extensive planning, expense, and effort that went into ensuring her fans' safety.

Swift was deeply affected by the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, in which a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured hundreds during Ariana Grande's concert. Only five months later, another tragic event occurred when a lone gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people.

These incidents heightened Swift's anxiety. The 34-year-old singer revealed that her fear of violence extended into her personal life, prompting her to carry army-grade bandage dressing designed specifically for gunshot or stab wounds. Her explanation was straightforward: "You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

Even with her worries, Swift was resolute about going on tour, implementing thorough security protocols. She shared how much effort and resources were dedicated to ensuring the safety of her fans at her shows. While Lover Fest was called off, the preparations showcased her deep commitment to safety.

Swift also discussed how her fear of violence influenced her thinking and how she constantly reminded herself of the good in the world. “We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears,” she said, attempting to reconcile her fears with her belief in humanity.

Swift's fears were almost realized recently when authorities in Austria foiled a terrorist plot against her Eras Tour. Two suspects with ISIS ties were apprehended just days before one of her shows in Vienna. The suspects had radicalized themselves online and intended to target one of her concerts, which were expected to draw more than 65,000 people each night.

Police found a variety of chemicals and substances in the home of one of the suspects, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen. The second suspect's age and identity were not revealed. Swift has yet to comment on the situation, and it is unclear whether she intends to reschedule the canceled Vienna dates.

