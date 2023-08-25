'I was crying, I got emotional': When Tom Cruise couldn't stop praising Val Kilmer during reunion in USD 1.49 billion blockbuster movie

Tom Cruise had a sweet reunion with his favorite actor. If any sequence in Top Gun: Maverick made you weep, it was the heartfelt reunion between Tom Cruise's Maverick and Val Kilmer's Iceman. Kilmer had not performed in years after losing his ability to speak due to throat cancer treatment in 2014, but he returned for an emotional sequence in the Top Gun sequel. There wasn't a dry eye in the house as Kilmer reprised his role as Iceman and appeared beside Tom Cruise, 36 years after the original Top Gun. The emotion was so intense that even Cruise couldn't keep it together.

ALSO READ: Did Tom Cruise quit scientology because of daughter Suri Cruise? Here's what we know

Tom Cruise praised Val Kilmer in an interview

Tom Cruise addressed his emotional on-screen reunion with Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February this year, Cruise revealed to the presenter that he was overcome with emotions when Kilmer reprised his role as Tom Iceman Kazansky in the sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

Cruise told Jimmy Kimel, "I simply wanted to express how emotional that was. I've known Val for decades. He's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again when he came back and played it. You are staring at Ice Man. I was sobbing. I got emotional. He's such a brilliant actor, and I love his work."

Advertisement

Top Gun: Maverick was the second film to make more than $1 billion at the global box office during the epidemic, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maverick was the 11th highest-earning film in history, grossing $1.48 billion (unadjusted for inflation). With $718 million, the film is the fifth-highest grossing picture in the United States.

Tom Cruise's films perform better when he is running

Whenever a new movie is due to be released, Tom Cruise always releases some behind-the-scenes films of him doing insane things, like flying a jet without protection while saying, "See you at the movies! We enjoy seeing him do this, even though it makes everyone concerned about him. But that's simply who he is these days, doing everything he can to give us something no one else is doing. And this is mirrored in the outcomes of each of his subsequent films.

So much so that when he's not racing, his movies don't do all that well. According to Rotten Tomatoes, movies in which he runs fewer than 500 feet (such as classics such as A Few Good Men and Rain Man) had an average box office gross of $113 million and 59.2% audience approval. Their research even considers a medium scenario in which he sprints roughly 1,000 feet (like in Vanilla Sky and Collateral), with average box office profits increasing to $413 million and audience approval increasing to 66.7%. When he runs more than 1,000 feet (as in Minority Report or Mission: Impossible: Fallout), the average box office profit jumps to $471 million, with a 76% approval rating.

All of this demonstrates his talent for the business side of Hollywood as well as his ability to understand his audience and what they want from him. Few entertainers have this kind of understanding, and it reflects on the movies he's been making for a long time.

The last film he filmed, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, had him practically falling off cliffs. He does so because he knows what his audience wants.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was most recently seen in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released in July of this year. Cruise, on the other hand, is now working on Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is due out next year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7 Day 10 Box Office: Tom Cruise film remains steady despite competition; Netts Rs 2.40 crores