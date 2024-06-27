'I Was Devastated': Maggie Grace Opens Up About Lost Exit

The popular ABC drama Lost's Maggie Grace, who portrayed Shannon Rutherford, reflects on her brief time there and says she had hoped for more storyline for her character. Even though Grace's tenure on the Emmy-winning series was brief, she nonetheless shared the cast's overnight fame with the less well-known characters.

Grace was a regular on the show for the whole of season 1 and up until What Kate Did, the second season's episode, where Shannon was shot in season 2, episode 6, Abandoned, and buried on the island. She appeared in the series finale and one episode of season three as a brief return to the role. Now in an interview, she said that being killed off was the most heartbreak of her career.

What did Maggie Grace say about her exit from the Lost series?

Maggie Grace is still deeply affected by her Lost character's exit 20 years after her tragic end in Season 2. Now 40, Grace shared in a recent interview with the Independent that being killed off the show remains the most heartbreaking moment of her career. "I was devastated," she confessed, reflecting on her character’s abrupt exit.

Grace had hoped Shannon's story would go on, particularly after she had matured so much as a character after the crash and the death of her stepbrother, Ian Somerhalder's Boone. With Boone's passing, the series suffered its first significant character loss.

In her interview, Grace acknowledged the logic behind Shannon’s early departure, stating that her character represented a caricature of white privilege before the term became widely recognized. "Maybe I was just too good at my job of being incredibly annoying," she remarked, with a touch of humor.

Grace, though disappointed, had imagined Shannon's redemption story and hoped that her character would finally commit a profound act of selflessness. She added that she guessed there were flashes of it, but it was not aligned with the way she thought in terms of an arc. However, she understood the bigger picture and how it demanded the exit from the show.

Maggie Grace about the cast and its time before social media

Grace found herself in a quaint village in Hawaii for the filming, which provided a serene and intimate environment, far removed from the overwhelming glare of Hollywood. She likened the experience to being part of a small theater troupe, which made the transition much smoother for her.

Reflecting on that period, Grace mentioned how fortunate it was that it happened just before the rise of social media. She believes this timing was incredibly beneficial for everyone’s mental well-being. The popularity of the show was only a vague notion back then, something pleasant but not overpowering.

“It was just before social media, which was an enormous blessing for everyone’s mental health,” Grace said.

Beyond this project, Grace has built an impressive portfolio, with notable roles in the Taken movies and TV series such as Fear the Walking Dead and Californication. Currently, she is starring in the horror film Blackwater Lane.

