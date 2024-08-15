‘I Was Discharged’: Collin Gosselin Claims He Was Released From Marine Corp Training As His Mom Kate Institutionalized Him

Collin Gosselin, 20, who famously starred in the Kate Plus 8 reality show, opened up about why he was released from the Marines during a recent interview, despite reaching the last stage of the training and graduating.

As per People Magazine, the 20-year-old opened up to Entertainment Tonight that he was not preparing to join the US military “any longer.” He said, “I was discharged.” The reality show star stated that he was towards the end of his training and graduating, and when the paperwork was checked, it was found out that he was institutionalized at one point in his life.

He added that they do not need any deeper cause behind this. Being institutionalized alone is good enough of a reason for them to discharge someone. Even after that, Collin claimed that he was attempting to appeal the decision as he only had a few wishes in his life, and the top was being a “United States Marine.”

He added that he was not aware of what was going on and did not know where he was going. Referring to this, he said that he was the most terrified he had been in his life. Collin revealed that he did not even say goodbye to his siblings.

While talking about his mother, Kate, he claimed that she only visited him once for 30 minutes. Colline stated, “The entire time all she did was lecture me and tell me that I destroyed our family," adding, "Our family was under a spotlight 24/7... I know strongly that the reason I was sent away was for my mother to protect her reputation.”

For the unversed the 20-year-old’s mom and his dad, Jon, have birthed twins, Cara and Madelyn, along with sextuplets, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, Joel, and Hannah. However, the pair’s marriage did not last long; they decided to divorce in 2009, and Kate won custody of their kids. She then sent Collin to an institution, the reason being his “unpredicted and violent behavior,” per People.

Back in 2019, Kate revealed to the outlet that the 20-year-old had “special needs.” To which Collin responded to ET in 2022 that it was unfortunate that is how Kate describes him as an individual. He added that he did not see those things and does not think that anyone else views him that way. He added, “You know, I don't see those things, and I don't think anybody else sees those things, but if that's how she sees me, then, you know, that's her point of view."

