'I Was Dizzy With Loneliness': Cher Reflects On Her Complicated Marriage To Sonny Bono And The Time She Contemplated Suicide
In her upcoming self-titled memoir, Cher opened up about her complicated first marriage to Sonny Bono, sharing vulnerable details including the times she contemplated taking her life. Deets inside!
Cher had a whirlwind romance with Sonny Bono which led to their impromptu wedding. However, the much-in-love couple and former roommates fell apart since their relationship was officiated and some of the issues they had were because of Bono’s infidelity and his controlling and abusive nature.
In the singer’s upcoming self-titled memoir, she opened up about the struggles of her first marriage, recalling how it gave her a pang of loneliness. "There I was, twenty-six years old and in what had become a loveless marriage," she wrote. The Grammy winner shared details of a particularly depressing night back in 1972.
"Sonny had given me the vehicle and the confidence to become the somebody my mother always told me I would be, and then he just lost interest," she said. Cher recalled stepping out barefoot on the balcony of their suit and feeling numb. "I was dizzy with loneliness,” she added.