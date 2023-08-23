'I was doing my job,' Taylor Swift's security guard after getting fired from her concert for THIS reason

The extension of the Eras tour has come as a breath of fresh air for all the people who could not attend the show in the first place. Every week, Swifties continue to be in the headlines for some good and some bad reasons. However, the one piece of news that has recently come out of the tour is making the fans mad at Taylor Swift. On one hand, the singer is known to have done charity work throughout her concert, on the other, the news of such discrimination finds its way to the headlines. Here's what the story of the security guard is all about.

Security guard fired for clicking pictures at Taylor Swift concert

Variety reported this week that one of the security guards at the Minneapolis show of the Eras Tour was fired for asking one of the fans to take a picture of him. He was standing right next to the stage and wanted to get a picture alongside Taylor. The name of the guard is Calvin Decker, and he applied for the job position so that he could enjoy the concert while not having to pay the expensive price for a ticket. But it turned out that he got himself in completely different trouble.

It turns out that this is the same security guard whose video went viral while grooving to 'Cruel Summer' by Taylor. Variety's report revealed that guards are not supposed to turn towards the stage and have to maintain a position facing the audience member. After being fired, Calvin took to Instagram to share his point of view with his followers. He said that “After night one, I was realizing how close Taylor Swift was getting to me, so I really wanted to get a photo to document it. So I handed down these little pieces of paper that said I wasn’t allowed to have my phone out, but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number. And I handed this out to a couple of people in the front row for night two and they were really kind and really sweet about it.”

Later on, he found out that the security company was not keen on this video. They thought that this was a violation of the terms and conditions of their hiring. As a result of this, Best Crowd Management fired him due to a rule prohibiting staffers from taking photos with performers.

