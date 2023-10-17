‘I was dying for…’: When Jennifer Lawrence revealed she was ‘devastated’ to lose THIS role

Jennifer Lawrence is a stunning actress noted for her versatile acting abilities. The actress is capable of playing any character, whether in action or independent drama. There is nothing she cannot accomplish. After her part in the X-Men series in 2011, the actress became a household name and climbed the celebrity ladder. While the actress is capable of accepting anything and everything, She did feel pretty upset when she didn’t ace this audition. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2018, Jennifer Lawrence revealed she was pretty devastated after not getting this particular.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she was devastated after not getting this role

In a 2018 interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that missing out on a role in the 2010 live-action adaptation of Alice in Wonderland was the most depressing moment of her career.

She said, "Emma Stone and I had this conversation once, 'cause we used to always audition for the same thing. She got one thing I was dying for, but the thing that killed me the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition was Tim Burton's. Alice in Wonderland."

Lawrence, on the other hand, admitted that Mia Wasikowska, who played Alice, was the proper candidate for the role. She said, "She was perfect and amazing, and I couldn't have had a British accent.” Lawrence seemed to have done just fine by not falling down the rabbit hole.

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about breaking into a character

In a June interview with Hot Ones , Jennifer Lawrence shed light on how she broke into a character. Lawrence discussed how her approaches to getting into character have evolved over the course of her career, and she credits one Oscar-winning actor with sparking an idea.

She said, "I had always been very on/off on/off until I did American Hustle and worked with Christian Bale, who I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing, and it would be about 10 seconds to action, he would start getting ready. When I saw that, I thought, 'That seems like a really good idea.' So I started doing that."

Meanwhile, Lawrence made a reputation for herself in Hollywood over the last decade, appearing in the Hunger Games franchise, Winter's Bone, American Hustle, Don't Look Up, Mother!, and Silver Linings Playbook, for which she received an Oscar nomination for best leading actress.

