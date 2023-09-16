‘I was excited, but I was really nervous’: Sofia Coppola reflects on meeting Priscilla Presley for her latest ‘Priscilla’

Sofia Coppola embarked on a unique journey with her upcoming drama 'Priscilla' delving into the life of Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley. Unlike her previous biographical film about French Queen Marie Antoinette, this time, she had the opportunity to connect with the subject herself. During an intimate dinner hosted by Chanel and W magazine to celebrate her new book, Coppola candidly shared her feelings about meeting Priscilla Presley and the insights she gained with PEOPLE.

A nervous encounter

Coppola admitted feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness before meeting Priscilla. She recounted, "I was excited, but I was really nervous [to meet her]." However, her anxieties faded as Priscilla allowed her to conduct interviews and ask questions. Coppola found Priscilla to be "very, very sweet" during their interactions, cherishing this unique opportunity to engage with the subject of her film.

Discovering the untold story

'Priscilla' draws inspiration from Presley's 1985 memoir, 'Elvis and Me,' which offers her perspective on their life together. Coppola was intrigued by the revelations in the book, especially Presley's early life living with Elvis. She highlighted how Priscilla's experience of attending high school and residing in Elvis's home surprised her. Delving deeper, Coppola aimed to understand the moments when Priscilla was alone, waiting for Elvis, and how she filled her days.

Sofia Coppola's creative journey in 'Priscilla' not only focuses on the narrative but also emphasizes the significance of wardrobe in depicting the character's evolution. Coppola emphasized the transformative power of costumes in showcasing Priscilla's growth from a teenage girl to a mature woman, with each outfit symbolizing a distinct phase of her journey. The film, an A24 production, premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and is set to grace theaters on October 27, promising a captivating exploration of Priscilla Presley's untold story.

